Aug 30, 2017 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra, Lockheed open Hercules training centre at Hindon air base

The Hindon facility will train the air crew who operate the C-130J special operations aircraft acquired from Lockheed Martin in 2011.

Mahindra Defence Systems in association with Lockheed Martin today opened the C-130J Super Hercules simulator training center at the Hindon Air Force station near the national Capital.

SP Shukla, group president, aerospace and defence sector and chairman of Mahindra Defence Systems, said the facility will help deliver the objectives of the Air Force of building indigenous military capabilities.

"The center will deliver qualitative and quantitative training to hone the tactical and operational skills of the C-130J pilots, combat system operators and loadmasters to conduct special operations across the national and international boundaries," Shukla said.

Commenting on the development Lockheed Martin India chief executive Phil Shaw said, "the commencement of formal training on the C-130J weapons systems trainer demonstrates our commitment to meet the defence needs of the government. Our rotary and mission systems division will provide lifecycle support to C-130J Super Hercules pilots and aircrew."

The Mahindras entered the aerospace business in 2008 with utility aircraft and aerostructure manufacturing. Its utility aircraft business, based in Australia, currently produces the Airvan 8 aircraft.

Mahindra Aerospace has also developed next-gen 10-seat turboprop, the Airvan 10 which has been certified in the US and Australia.

Mahindra Aerostructures is based in Bengaluru and produces parts, components and sub-assemblies for platforms produced by global OEMs.

Mahindra Defence's product range includes armoured vehicles, underwater warfare equipment, radars and surveillance equipment among others.

