Sep 01, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Comviva to acquire Sydney-based Emagine International

"The acquisition of Emagine will significantly enhance Comviva’s strengths and in addition to the technology and solution capabilities of both companies, matured managed marketing services will further enable Comviva to deliver enhanced customer value," Mahindra Comviva said in a statement.

Mobile tech solutions firm Mahindra Comviva today said it will acquire Sydney-based Emagine International, and the transaction is expected to close in a week's time.

The size of the deal was however not disclosed.

Founded in 1998, Emagine International provides real- time, contextual marketing solutions and managed business intelligence services.

The transaction is expected to close in a week's time.

The move will also strengthen Comviva’s in-region capabilities to deliver end-to-end solutions to customers with the addition of customers, including Optus, 9 Mobile (formerly Etisalat Nigeria), Virgin Mobile, Vodacom and Vodafone Australia to Comviva’s portfolio, the statement noted.

David Peters, CEO of Emagine International, and Mahindra Comviva Business Head (customer value management) Amit Sanyal will be the executive heads of the combined business.

Emagine enables global telecom operators to reduce churn and generate net incremental revenue from their customers.

Comviva, a subsidiary of IT major Tech Mahindra, has its solutions deployed by over 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in over 95 countries.

