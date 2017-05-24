M&M lines up ambitious plans for electric vehicles; to set up a plant in Chakan

Moneycontrol News

Mahindra Electric, a unit of Mahindra & Mahindra, is planning to raise electric vehicle (EV) production 10 times, launch multiple products including plug-in SUVs as well as develop high-end cars with Italy’s Pininfarina for an aggressive EV play.

Buoyed by the recent announcements made by the Center, M&M is setting up a 60,000 units a month electric vehicle production plant in Chakan, near Pune.

This new plant will build electric vehicles and assemble lithium ion batteries with power ranging from 48V to 650V. These batteries will later be used for powering the affordable range (under Rs 10 lakh) to the premium range (Rs 25 lakh and above).

The company presently has a capacity to produce 400-500 batteries a month from a plant in Bengaluru, which it inherited when it bought controlling stake in erstwhile Reva Electric Vehicles Company from the Maini family.

M&M’s major focus for the affordable range will benefit the taxi space and cab aggregators. The company is already in talks with 3-4 companies for this.

High usage of M&M vehicles by cab aggregators as compared to private usage is the driving force behind the high acquisition cost.

Bengaluru-based Lithium Urban Technologies has a fleet of a 250 electric cabs while there are a couple of more such companies in Delhi including Big Basket that run a fleet of electric cars.

For the personal segment, M&M is working on low-volume, high-end cars that will be 10 times more powerful than the cars it has today. These next generation electric cars, which are likely to debut in the second half of 2019, will have a range of around 400 kms, significantly higher than the 120 kms range of the E2o, one of the two all-electric car sold in India presently.

From 30KW power segment, M&M hopes to move to 150KW motors in the next few years. These premium cars will have a fast charge option that can recharge the batteries in under an hour's time.

"We are working on high-end technology for electric vehicles in partnership with Ssangyong and Pininfarina. We are close to getting project approval for Pininfarina. It will take a further 3-4 years to develop them. We are looking at electric sports utility vehicles too but that again cannot be (meant for) mass transport," Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra said.

The company presently has four products running on plug-in electric technology, two of which serve personal consumers while the other two are for commercial purpose. A fifth product – a passenger three wheeler – will be launched in a couple of months, Goenka said.

About 50 percent products of an electric car built by M&M are imported into the country. This includes the batteries, which is the heart of the vehicle.

With increased participation by local companies and the intention of global giants like Suzuki and Toshiba to set up a battery plant in India, M&M hopes to bring down the import bill substantially.

“We want to reduce the cost of development of electric vehicle by at least 20 percent. When the reduction that happens we can reduce the price of the car to make it more affordable. Right now, taking volumes into account, the current cost is too high," Goenka added.

Right now, the company is working on increasing the performance of its existing batteries – 48V and 72V – which it uses in the e2o. The 72V battery can churn out a maximum of 140 km under test conditions. M&M is working this to improve the range to 200 km.

Besides this, the company is also working on a 32-seater electric bus which will be launched towards the end of next year. Though M&M is working on affordable EV solutions, the company does not plan to get into electric two-wheeler anytime soon at least for the Indian market.