Maharashtra plans to generate 25-K MW through solar energy: State Energy minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed the state Legislative Council on Friday that the government has set the target of producing 25,000 MW electricity using solar power.

The minister gave this information during the Question Hour while replying to a question by MLCs Anandrao Patil, Hemant Takle, Bhai Jagtap and others.

"Maharashtra is number one state in producing power through renewable energy, with 7,500 MW generation capacity. The government wants to take to this capacity to 10,000 MW...We have started new power generation units, in which we are focusing more on renewable energy. We plan to generate around 25,000 MW through solar energy," he said.

The government will particularly focus on electricity generation from renewable sources between 2021 and 2030, Bawankule said adding, "We are planning to provide power to every farmer through solar energy and have already issued work orders for 800 MW solar power projects."

Similarly, work orders for about 4,000 MW solar energy projects will be given between March and December 2019, he said.

Replying to a query, the minister said that the state government was keen on generating power through atomic energy only if the Centre proposes it in Maharahtra.