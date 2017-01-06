Maharashtra govt to set up Rs 300 cr garment park in Solapur

Maharashtra government has decided to set up Rs 300 crore garment park in Solapur to promote the city as a 'major garment hub'.

"Maharashtra government will set up a garment park at Solapur. Nearly 27 acres of land belonging to erstwhile Narsing Girji Mill in Solapur has been identified for this purpose," state textile minister Subhash Deshmukh said after inaugurating the three-day international exhibition on uniform and textiles in Solapur.

The exhibition is being hosted by Shree Solapur Readymade Garment Manufacturing Association in co-ordination with the Maharashtra Textile Ministry and Mafatlal Fabrics.

The bhoomi pujan (ground breaking ceremony) of the park which would be developed thereon would be held on January 26, Deshmukh added.

The government will provide all required infrastructure to successfully complete and launch this unique Garment Park, he said.

Amit Kumar Jain of Shri Solapur Readymade Kapad Utpadak Sangh said that the total cost for the garment park would be around Rs 300 crore.

"The park will also generate employment potential, which will provide employment to over 60,000 bidi workers, besides other unemployed persons," Deshmukh said.

The uniforms industry including school, corporate wear and government forces is worth over Rs 18,000 crore, of which nearly Rs 10,000 crore is in the organised sector.

Of the rest, Solapur contributes nearly Rs 1,100 crore with uniforms churned out from around 1,000 plus manufacturing units in the city, employing over 60,000 skilled workers.

Solapur is set to become a major textiles hub for providing uniforms for the armed forces and police personnel in the country, the minister said.

Over 6,000 retailers are expected to visit this exhibition and 82 stalls displaying latest new designs, uniforms and other garments.

"Bank of Maharashtra will sanction spot loans of up to Rs 10 million to encourage the local garments industry during the event," Bank of Maharashtra chairman and managing director Ravindra Marathe said.