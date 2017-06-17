App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 16, 2017 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Bank gets nod to raise Rs 2,000 cr via equity dilution

Public sector Bank of Maharashtra said it has obtained approval of shareholders in today's AGM to raise Rs 2,000 crore through equity dilution.

Maharashtra Bank gets nod to raise Rs 2,000 cr via equity dilution

Public sector Bank of Maharashtra said it has obtained approval of shareholders in today's AGM to raise Rs 2,000 crore through equity dilution.

At the annual general meeting (AGM) held today, the resolution was passed for raising of equity capital, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The money can be raised by follow-on public offer/rights issue/qualified institutional placement/preferential issue etc aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore including share premium, it said.

Earlier in May, the bank had said that the funds it intends to raise through equity capital will be added to bank's capital conservation buffer (CCB) as per Basel III requirements and also for annual business growth.

Bank of Maharashtra stock closed 2.65 per cent up at Rs 30.95 on BSE.

tags #Bank of Maharashtra

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.