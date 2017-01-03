Mahanagar Gas launches 100 CNG-run scooters in Mumbai

Mahanagar Gas launched 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) run scooters in Mumbai.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Mathur, MD of Mahanagar Gas said that he is confident on CNG-run scooters.

He further said that most sharing taxis in Mumbai want to convert to CNG.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Rajeev Mathur’s interview to Anuj Singhal, Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy.

Anuj: Is there enough research in place to show that it will be a successful product – CNG for two-wheelers?

A: We are quite confident that the two-wheeler that will run on CNG will create a pollution free environment in the city of Mumbai. It is our belief that the 100 scooters that we have launched on CNG will prove this point for the people of Mumbai.

Latha: Did you hear from the government, is there any move to shift a large number of Mumbai vehicles to CNG at least taxis for instance like they did in Delhi?

A: On the economic front all the Kaali-Peeli taxis that are in Mumbai today, they run on CNG. A lot of fleet operates, a lot of people who are running personal taxis now under Uber and Ola etc they are also willing to convert their vehicles on CNG because of the economy and because the fuel is a very eco-friendly. All these factors contribute towards the popularity of this fuel.

Sonia: What about the volume growth because over there things have been very sluggish? I mean in the quarter gone by your volume growth in CNG was barely 4 percent compared to 8 percent in the previous quarter, so it has been falling. Do you see a pickup in the second half of the year?

A: It depends on the economic activity and the ability of the people to use their personal vehicles and also it depends on how much people are willing to spend on transportation etc. So, there are lot of factors which come into the play. However, you are right the growth has been 4 to 5 percent and once the economy picks up I am sure the volume numbers would also grow.



Latha: What is the revenue breakup in terms of vehicular income, piped natural gas (PNG) that is residential money and industrial use?

A: Roughly 70 percent of our revenues come from our transport sector which is CNG and the rest 30 come from PNG industrial and commercial, roughly one-third each.

Latha: This 70 percent fellow is showing adequate growth, what kind of revenue projections for FY18?

A: As I said the volume numbers are growing by 4 to 5 percent and if the two-wheeler segment for example, which is a new segment all together picks up, these numbers would only look up.

Anuj: Right now the goldilocks scenario for companies like yours. Crude prices are going up, petrol-diesel prices are going up, but gas prices are actually coming down. Do you see this year to be the best for your company in terms of numbers?

A: If the pricing scenario remains as you have projected, we feel that the financials numbers should be robust going forward.

Sonia: Coming to that earlier point we were making about the low volume - that is because the vehicle conversion to CNG has been pretty low. You were talking about how some of these aggregators of Ola and Uber will now start to shift to CNG as well. What do you see as the vehicle conversion rate say over the next three to six months?

A: We have been doing about 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles every month and our belief is if the alternate fuel prices look up or firm up then the conversion rates would go up. It is for the automobile manufacturers, the vehicle variants that are available in the market, if more such variants are offered by the manufacturers I am sure more people will come forward to use this.

Half of the vehicles today are factory fitted, the rest are all retrofitted. So, if more factory fitted variants come, the economics will be much more favourable and people will have a choice and they will naturally go in for a better choice with low operating cost.

Latha: You all did exceptionally well on your margins last quarter rising to 28 percent, maintainable?

A: Well if things remain as they are, we should be able to maintain our number going forward.

Sonia: You just launched these CNG for two-wheelers in Mumbai. Any other geographies where you plan to expand too and you said you launched 100 scooters now, so over the next three to six months what is the pipeline looking like?

A: Our job is to make the fuel available, make awareness amongst people and tell the manufacturers and other to produce these kinds of variants so that people can use these.

We have already got a feedback that almost 1,000 people have opted for scooters in the last two days already. Therefore, we believe that more and more people will come forward to use two-wheelers.

We are going to expand it to Thane and adjoining municipalities and Raigad district going forward in the next couple of months. So you may see a lot of new scooters on CNG going forward.