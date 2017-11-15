App
Nov 13, 2017 08:41 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Pacific coast of Costa Rica: USGS

The quake, initially measured as much as 6.8 magnitude, was centered 43 miles (69 km) southwest of San Jose at a depth of 12.3 miles (20 km), the USGS said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A 6.5 magnitude quake struck the Pacific coast of Costa Rica near the capital, San Jose, on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

The quake, initially measured as much as 6.8 magnitude, was centered 43 miles (69 km) southwest of San Jose at a depth of 12.3 miles (20 km), the USGS said.

tags #Costa Rica #earthquake #tsunami #World News

