M&M auto sales grow 3% in May; tractor segment shows 11% growth

Moneycontrol News

Utility vehicle and tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra's auto sales in May grew by 3 percent to 41,895 units, largely driven by domestic business that showed 11 percent growth.

The company had sold 40,656 units in corresponding month of last year.

Domestic sales for the month increased to 40,602 units against 36,613 units YoY but exports saw steep decline of 68 percent at 1,293 units from 4,043 units exported in year-ago month.

"Given the favourable monsoon projections and the focused investment in the rural sector, we have a robust outlook for future which is expecetd to spur demand," Rajan Wadhera, President, automotive sector, M&M said.

Commercial vehicle sales rose 24 percent year-on-year to 16,255 units and passenger vehicle sales increased 3 percent to 20,290 units in the month gone by, while medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales, in particular, slipped 13 percent to 438 units YoY.

Meanwhile, M&M sold 25,599 tractors in May 2017, higher by 11 percent over 23,018 units sold in same month last year, largely due to continued demand on hopes of normal monsoon.

"We hope that the announcement of record production estimates for major crops, coupled with higher MSP will drive positive sentiments and boost tractor demand in this season," Rajesh Jejurikar, President - farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said.

Domestic sales grew by 11 percent year-on-year to 24,575 units and exports jumped 18 percent to 1,024 units in May.

At 13:21 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,428.00, up Rs 11.65, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar