Aug 30, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI
Lux Industries signs Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador
Kolkata-based hosiery maker Lux Industries today said it has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its brands Venus and Cott'swool."We hope that with this association, we will be able to communicate and reach a wider segment of customers," Lux Industries Chairman Ashok Todi said.