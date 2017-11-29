Lupin recalls cholesterol lowering tablets in US

Drug major Lupin is recalling a single lot of Pravastatin Sodium USP tablets in the US, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per the information on the USFDA site, Lupin is voluntarily recalling the product due to "a pharmacy complaint where one Duloxetine delayed-release capsule, 30mg was found in a Pravastatin Sodium Tablets USP, 40mg bottle".

The US health regulator, however, did not give details on the number of bottles being recalled. A query sent to the company remained unanswered. The ongoing Class II recall was initiated on November 17.

According to FDA, a class II recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote". Pravastatin Sodium is indicated for reducing levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.