App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 19, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin recalls 12,480 bottles of anti-depressant drug from US

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 12,480 bottles of Paroxetine extended-release tablets in the strength of 12.5 mg manufactured by Lupin Ltd at its Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh, the USFDA said in its latest Enforcement Report.

Lupin recalls 12,480 bottles of anti-depressant drug from US

Drug firm Lupin's US arm, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, is recalling 12,480 bottles of Paroxetine extended-release tablets on account of failed dissolution specifications from the US market.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 12,480 bottles of Paroxetine extended-release tablets in the strength of 12.5 mg manufactured by Lupin Ltd at its Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh, the USFDA said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The reason for the recall is "failed dissolution specifications: out of specification observed in dissolution testing at 3 month long term stability study", the report added.

The product is used for treatment of depression, panic disorder and social anxiety disorder.

As per the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the ongoing voluntary nationwide in the USA recall is a class III recall.

According to the USFDA, a class III recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

tags #Business #Lupin #USFDA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.