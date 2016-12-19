Lupin launches voriconazole tablets

Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd today announced the launch of generic version of its voriconazole tablets and oral suspension used for treatment of fungal infectinos in children.

Having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier to market a generic equivalent of PF Prism CV's Vfend tablets, 50 mg and 200 mg and Vfend Oral Suspension 40 mg/mL, the company said it had lanched the same in the US market.

The medicines are indicated for use in patients 12 years of age and older in the treatment of fungal infections, including invasive Aspergillosis, Candidemia in non-neutropenic patients.

Besides, it is also used for treatment of Candida infections in skin, and infections in abdomen, kidney, bladder wall and wounds, among others.

Citing IMS MAT September 2016 data, the company said Vfend Tablets, 50mg & 200mg had US sales of USD 81 million while Vfend Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL, had US sales of USD 15.2 million.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 1,480.50 apiece during mid-day, up 0.81 percent from the previous close.