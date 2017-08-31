App
Aug 31, 2017 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches Lanthanum Carbonate chewable tablets in US

Lanthanum Carbonate chewable tablets are used for reducing serum phosphate in patients with end-stage kidney disease in the American market.

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has launched generic Lanthanum Carbonate chewable tablets used for reducing serum phosphate in patients with end-stage kidney disease in the American market.

The company has launched Lanthanum Carbonate chewable tablets 500 mg (base), 750 mg (base), and 1000 mg (base) after its partner Natco received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for them.

Natco's tablets are generic versions of Shire Development LLC's Fosrenol chewable tablets in the same strengths, it added.

Lupin and Natco had entered into an agreement on September 1, 2008 to jointly commercialise generic versions of Fosrenol chewable tablets, the company said.

The tablets are indicated to reduce serum phosphate in patients with end stage renal disease (ESRD),it added.

The company's cumulative filings with the USFDA now stand at 368. It has received approvals for 222 products while approvals for 146 product filings are pending, Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin were today trading 0.55 percent higher at Rs 992.40 per scrip on BSE.

