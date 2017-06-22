App
Jun 22, 2017 02:21 PM IST

Lupin launches generic skin cream in US

Drug firm Lupin today said it has launched generic Desoximetasone cream used for the treatment of inflammation and itching of skin, in the US market.

The company has launched its generic Desoximetasone cream in the strengths of 0.05 per cent and 0.25 per cent, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

It had received approval for the product earlier from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin added.

The company's creams are generic versions of Taro's Topicort LP emollient cream 0.05 per cent and Topicort cream 0.25 per cent respectively, Lupin said.

"Both products are indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses", Lupin said.

Topicort LP emollient cream 0.05 per cent and Topicort cream 0.25 per cent had combined US sales of USD 38 million as per IMS MAT April 2017 data.

The company has 151 product filings pending approval with USFDA. Cumulative filings with the US health regulator now stand at 368 with the company having received approvals for 217 products, Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin were today trading 2.23 per cent lower at Rs 1,069.90 per scrip on BSE.

