App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches generic hypertension drug in US market

The company has launched the tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

Lupin launches generic hypertension drug in US market

Drug maker Lupin today announced the launch of its Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets, a hypertension drug, in the US market.

The company has launched the tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic equivalent of Daiichi Sankyo Inc's Benicar tablets which is indicated for the treatment of hypertension.

As per IMS MAT data for July 2017, Benicar tablets had US sales of USD 681 million.

Lupin shares were trading 0.15 per cent down at Rs 992 on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Lupin #USFDA

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.