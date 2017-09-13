App
Sep 13, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anti-bacterial drug

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market metronidazole tablets in strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

Drug maker Lupin today said it has received US health regulator's nod to market generic version of Flagyl tablets, a drug used to treat bacterial infections, in the American market.

The Mumbai-based company's product is a generic version of G D Searle LLC's Flagyl tablets which are indicated in the treatment of a wide variety of bacterial infections.

As per IMS MAT sales June data, Flagyl tablets had sales of USD 44.1 million in the US market.

Lupin shares today closed 1.39 per cent up at Rs 995 per scrip on BSE.

