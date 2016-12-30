Lupin gets USFDA nod for Pitavastatin tablets

Drug firm Lupin has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its cholesterol lowering Pitavastatin tablets in the American market.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 30, 2016, 10.09 PM | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Pitavastatin tablets

Drug firm Lupin has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its cholesterol lowering Pitavastatin tablets in the American market.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Pitavastatin tablets

Drug firm Lupin has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its cholesterol lowering Pitavastatin tablets in the American market.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Lupin gets USFDA nod for Pitavastatin tablets
Drug firm Lupin has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its cholesterol lowering Pitavastatin tablets in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Pitavastatin tablets in the strength of 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

The company's tablets are generic versions of Kowa's Livalo tablets in the same strengths, it added.

As per IMS MAT September 2016 data Livalo tablets had US sales of USD 245.3 million, Lupin said.

"Pitavastatin tablets are indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, triglycerides and to increase HDL-C in adult patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd today closed at Rs 1,483.70 per scrip on BSE, up 1.19 per cent from its previous close.

Tags  Lupin USFDA Pitavastatin tablets BSE

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.