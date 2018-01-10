App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic version of Tamiflu capsules

The company has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules, a generic version of Hoffman-La Roche Inc's Tamiflu capsules.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Lupin said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Tamiflu capsules, used in treating influenza.

The company has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules, a generic version of Hoffman-La Roche Inc's Tamiflu capsules in strengths of 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

Oseltamivir phosphate capsules are indicated for the treatment of influenza.

As per IMS MAT October 2017 data, the capsules clocked annual sales of around USD 467.8 million in the US market.

Shares of Lupin closed 0.46 per cent up at Rs 925.05 on the BSE.

tags #Business #Lupin #Lupin Limited

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.