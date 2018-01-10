Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic version of Tamiflu capsules

Drug major Lupin said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Tamiflu capsules, used in treating influenza.

The company has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules, a generic version of Hoffman-La Roche Inc's Tamiflu capsules in strengths of 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

Oseltamivir phosphate capsules are indicated for the treatment of influenza.

As per IMS MAT October 2017 data, the capsules clocked annual sales of around USD 467.8 million in the US market.

