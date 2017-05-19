Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic schizophrenia drug

Drug firm Lupin today said it has received US health regulator's approval to market generic version of Seroquel XR tablets, used in the treatment of schizophrenia, in the American market.

The company has received final approval for its Quetiapine Fumarate extended-release tablets in different strengths from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company's product is generic equivalent of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's Seroquel XR tablets which are indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia. As per IMS MAT March sales data, Seroquel XR extended- release tablets had US sales of USD 1.27 billion.