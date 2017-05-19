App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 19, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic schizophrenia drug

The company has received final approval for its Quetiapine Fumarate extended-release tablets in different strengths from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic schizophrenia drug

Drug firm Lupin today said it has received US health regulator's approval to market generic version of Seroquel XR tablets, used in the treatment of schizophrenia, in the American market.

The company has received final approval for its Quetiapine Fumarate extended-release tablets in different strengths from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company's product is generic equivalent of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's Seroquel XR tablets which are indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia. As per IMS MAT March sales data, Seroquel XR extended- release tablets had US sales of USD 1.27 billion.

tags #Business #FDA #Lupin #Seroquel XR tablets

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.