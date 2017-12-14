Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic contraceptive tablets

Drug major Lupin today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Tydemy tablets, used to prevent pregnancy, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Tydemy, which is a generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals' Safyral Tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

Tydemy is indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy and to raise folate levels in women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception.

As per IMS MAT data, the product had annual sales of around USD 22.9 million in the US.

Shares of Lupin were trading up 1.16 per cent at Rs 853.40 apiece on the BSE today.