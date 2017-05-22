App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets CDSCO approval for anti-allergy drug

"Bepotastine is a new second generation antihistamine medicine to be introduced into the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) which could benefit millions of patients suffering from allergic symptoms.

Lupin gets CDSCO approval for anti-allergy drug

Drug firm Lupin today said it has received approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Bepotastine tablets, used in treatment of patients suffering from allergic symptoms.

Lupin said it will commence promoting the product in the country shortly.

"Bepotastine is a new second generation antihistamine medicine to be introduced into the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) which could benefit millions of patients suffering from allergic symptoms.

It further said: "It is a rapid acting antihistamine that effectively controls day time and night time triggers of allergic symptoms. Bepotastine is approved by PMDA Japan and is actively marketed in Japan and other South East Asian countries".

Quoting IMS data for March 2017, Lupin said the current market for plain antihistamines is estimated to be around Rs 860 crore growing at 14 per cent.

Lupin shares were trading 3.43 percent lower at Rs 1,269.85 on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #CDSCO #Lupin

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.