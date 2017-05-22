Lupin gets CDSCO approval for anti-allergy drug

Drug firm Lupin today said it has received approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Bepotastine tablets, used in treatment of patients suffering from allergic symptoms.

Lupin said it will commence promoting the product in the country shortly.

"Bepotastine is a new second generation antihistamine medicine to be introduced into the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) which could benefit millions of patients suffering from allergic symptoms.

It further said: "It is a rapid acting antihistamine that effectively controls day time and night time triggers of allergic symptoms. Bepotastine is approved by PMDA Japan and is actively marketed in Japan and other South East Asian countries".

Quoting IMS data for March 2017, Lupin said the current market for plain antihistamines is estimated to be around Rs 860 crore growing at 14 per cent.

Lupin shares were trading 3.43 percent lower at Rs 1,269.85 on the BSE.