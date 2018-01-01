App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T wins Rs 2,100 crore contracts from HPCL, Reliance Industries

"The company’s track record includes successful completion of several challenging projects for domestic and international clients," the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it has won a Rs 2,100 crore contracts from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation  Limited (HPCL) and Reliance Industries.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, has secured a major EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contract for crude distillation and vacuum distillation unit (CDU & VDU) from HPCL, Visakhapatnam Refinery, and an extension to an ongoing contract for Reliance Industries, Jamnagar, both adding to approx 2,100 crore, L&T said in a statement.

The 9 MMTPA CDU & VDU project is a part of HPCL's Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP) and involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning, it said.

The order reinforces LTHE's unique capability to deliver 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum, it added.

related news

LTHE has been serving the onshore hydrocarbon sector since early 1990s.

"The company’s track record includes successful completion of several challenging projects for domestic and international clients," the statement said.

Larsen & Toubro is Indian multinational firm engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 17 billion in revenue.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.