May 19, 2017 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Power bags Rs 300 cr export job orders

"The power business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) through its joint venture company L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd has secured export orders worth approximately Rs 300 crore from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, Japan," L&T said in a BSE filing.

L&T Power bags Rs 300 cr export job orders

L&T Power has won export orders worth Rs 300 crore from Japan-based Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

"The power business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) through its joint venture company L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd has secured export orders worth approximately Rs 300 crore from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, Japan," L&T said in a BSE filing.

The contract covers supply of pressure parts to 2,000 mw and 650 mw power plant in Indonesia and Japan, respectively, for water wall panel, coils, piping and header.

The stock of L&T was trading at Rs 1,704.45, down 1.01 percent, on the BSE.

