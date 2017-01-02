L&T Hydrocarbon-led consortium bags orders from Saudi Aramco

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering-led consortium has bagged two orders from oil major Saudi Aramco.

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a fully owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, in consortium with EMAS CHIYODA Subsea, has announced the conclusion of two awards involving engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts from Saudi Arabian oil giant and biggest oil company in the world, Saudi Aramco," it said in a statement.

The contracts are for supplying and installing four wellhead decks in the Safaniya field and carrying upgrades on 17 platforms in various offshore fields in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

"It is an opportunity for Aramco to benefit from our flagship facility at Hazira (in Gujarat) as fabrication of the four decks is one of the contracts. It is also an opportunity for our consortium to build in-Kingdom skills and capabilities to deliver the brownfield work in the other project," L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Subramanian Sarma said.