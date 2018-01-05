App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags Rs 1,483 cr order from ONGC

The project, part of ONGC's strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks under 'Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project', is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has secured a Rs 1,483 crore offshore contract from ONGC.

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has signed an offshore contract for the 'Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project' with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) valued at approximately Rs 1,483 crore (USD 229 million)," Larsen and Toubro stated in a BSE filing today.

The project, part of ONGC's strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks under 'Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project', is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the project.

Stock of Larsen and Toubro was trading 0.39 per cent up at Rs 1,320.50 on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering #ONGC

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.