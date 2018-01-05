L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags Rs 1,483 cr order from ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has secured a Rs 1,483 crore offshore contract from ONGC.

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has signed an offshore contract for the 'Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project' with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) valued at approximately Rs 1,483 crore (USD 229 million)," Larsen and Toubro stated in a BSE filing today.

The project, part of ONGC's strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks under 'Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project', is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the project.