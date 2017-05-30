L&T Construction wins orders worth Rs 5,146 crore

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 5,146 crore across business segments.

L&T said its power transmission and distribution business bagged orders worth Rs 2,780 crore in the domestic and international market.

Its smart world and communication business has secured an order worth Rs 221 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. While its water and effluent treatment business has bagged a Rs 1,292 crore order.

L&T said said its building and factories business has won Rs 534 crore, and metallurgical and material handling segment has won Rs 319 crore order.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,773.05 apiece, down 0.84 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.