Aug 28, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction secures job orders worth Rs 1,975 cr

The orders have been secured across the Middle-East for turnkey construction of various sub-stations and cable feeders, the parent company said in a statement today.

L&T Construction secures job orders worth Rs 1,975 cr

L&T Construction, an arm of infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T), has won orders worth Rs 1,975 crore across business segments.

The orders have been secured across the Middle-East for turnkey construction of various sub-stations and cable feeders, the parent company said in a statement today.

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1,975 crore across various business segments. The power transmission and distribution business has bagged orders worth Rs 1,331 crore in domestic and international markets," the statement said.

In the domestic space, the company has landed a rural electrification contract from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (JBVNL) under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY).

"The scope involves design, engineering, supply... and commissioning of 33/11 kv sub-stations, 33 kv, 11 kv and LT lines, BPL connections, etc, for the electrification of Deogarh district in Jharkhand," it said.

The company further said other business segments of L&T Construction have also got orders worth Rs 644 crore. There is an order to construct a convention centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand, it added.

It has also been awarded another engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mandate from Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Company for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of track works as part of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational which is into technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with USD 17 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

