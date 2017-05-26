App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 26, 2017 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags Rs 1,329 crore water supply scheme from MMRDA

L&T is expected to develop pumping station, sub- station, water treatment plant, chlorination plant and a laboratory near Surya River Dam and facilitate an 88-km pipeline to supply water to Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar.

L&T bags Rs 1,329 crore water supply scheme from MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) today selected EPC major Larsen and Tubro to develop a Rs 1,329-crore water supply scheme in the megalopolis.

The executive of the regional planning body took the decision to appoint Larsen and Tubro to develop the 403 MLD Surya Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme on design, build, maintain, operate and transfer basis, an official release said.

L&T is expected to develop pumping station, sub- station, water treatment plant, chlorination plant and a laboratory near Surya River Dam and facilitate an 88-km pipeline to supply water to Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar.

"The western sub region of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has always faced acute water problem. The scheme will certainly provide a lot of relief to the residents," MMRDA commissioner UPS Madan said.

The scheme has already received multiple permissions including that from NHAI to lay water pipeline along NH-8, Maharashtra Maritime Board to take the pipeline over the river and creek, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permission from Ministry of Environment, Central Railways and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co for electricity supply.

tags #(L&T #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.