L&T arm wins Rs 5,250 crore order from Qatar firm

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has secured its single-biggest order worth Rs 5,250 crore from Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation for power transmission and network expansion.

"The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has won its single-largest order from its esteemed customer Kahramaa, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation for its ongoing Qatar electricity transmission and network expansion," the company said in a BSE filing today.

The contract involves engineering, procurement and construction of 30 new gas insulated sub-stations of varying voltage levels of 220 kv, 132 kv, and 66 kv, it added.

It also includes 132 kv and 66 kv underground cables for approximately 560 km under various definitive and framework packages.

L&T Deputy MD and President, S N Subrahmanyan, who is set to take over as MD soon, said: "We have been associated with Kahramaa for over a decade, which has put in place a programme well ahead of the times to provide sufficient power and water for the Sultanate."

The project work is spread across the state of Qatar, including both freshly developed as well as already developed areas.

The project is scheduled for completion in phases in 15-32 months.

The L&T stock was down 0.51 percent at Rs 1,677.90 on BSE today.