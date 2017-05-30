App
May 30, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T appoints JD Patil as whole-time director

The induction signals L&T's increased thrust in defence related businesses, and reflects the importance that the sector plays in its strategic plans, the company said in a statement issued here.

L&T appoints JD Patil as whole-time director

Engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it has appointed JD Patil as Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Defence Business) from July 1.

The induction signals L&T's increased thrust in defence related businesses, and reflects the importance that the sector plays in its strategic plans, the company said in a statement issued here.

Patil, who joined L&T in 1978, was involved in expanding the L&T's nascent technology and product development group and in its forays into the defence sector.

This included teaming up with the DRDO and the Indian Navy in building a portfolio of indigenous, cutting edge missiles and weapons systems, submarines, military communications and artillery systems, it said.

