Looking for returns? These 3 stocks could give up to 20% return in next 6 months

ICICI Direct.com Research

The equity benchmarks recouped most of the previous session’s losses and ended higher as Government thought of reducing additional borrowing to 200 billion from the bond market. As a result, the market closed at all-time high of 10,785, up by 85 points (0.8 percent).

The price action formed a sizable bull candle characterised by the significant real body with small lower wicks on either side, suggesting lack of follow-through beyond Tuesday’s decline amid broad-based buying.

As discussed in past couple of incidences, the market has not corrected for more than two to three trading session, which once again panned out this time.

The close at all-time high levels clearly signifies sturdy resilience, which augurs well for the market to head towards our earmarked target of 10,836 coinciding with an upper band of rising channel.

Hence, we believe any dip towards 10,710 should be capitalised for an incremental buying opportunity in upcoming sessions.

Despite a couple of negative events, the broader structure remains positive, since the markets have consistently respected the long-term trend line on a weekly basis, drawn adjoining December 2016 low and September 2017 low and continues to get stronger by forming higher high, higher low.

Thus, we expect it to head towards our earmarked target of 10,836 as it equals up move from December low of 10,033 with October rally (9687-10,490), corroborating resistance trend line of an upward sloping parallel channel trend line (as shown in the chart).



The earlier high of 10,550 would act as support, as per the change of polarity.





Last week’s positive gap placed in the range of 10,566– 10,589





50 percent retracement level of an ongoing rally of 10,033 – 10,803, placed at 10,418.



The current resilient move makes us confident to upgrade support base from 10,400 to 10,550 region as it confluences:

Here is a list of top 3 stock ideas which could give up to 20% return in next 6 months:

Zee Entertainment: BUY: CMP: Rs 593, Target: Rs 698.00, Stop Loss: Rs 540.00, Upside: 18%. Time frame: 6 months

The share price of Zee Entertainment managed to topple its CY'2000 peak in late 2016. Since then, it has been in a consolidation mode thereby discounting the disruptions created by key reforms like demonetisation and implementation of GST.

Recent price action has led the share price to resolve out of consolidation signalling resumption of a fresh uptrend. The share price corrected from its October 2016 peak of Rs 589 to anchor around Rs 430 in December 2016.

The subsequent 12-month period witnessed a basing pattern wherein the stock discounted a host of headwinds while maintaining a higher bottom formation.

The entire price action during this period has taken the shape of a contracting symmetrical triangle, which is a continuation pattern.

The consolidation, which is viewed as a secondary corrective phase within the primary uptrend, has rested upon long-term 52-week EMA. In early December 2017, the share price resolved higher out of a triangle pattern signalling end of corrective bias and resumption of the uptrend.

The aforementioned technical observations make us believe the consolidation phase that lasted over 12 months has come to maturity, in turn, giving a fresh entry opportunity.

We expect the stock to move higher towards the projected target of Rs 720 in the medium term. The area of 182 in the medium term is the pattern implication of a Triangle consolidation (158-133) as projected above the breakout level of 157.

Titan Company: BUY | Target: Rs 1048.00| Stop Loss: Rs 816.00| Return 17%| Time frame: 6 months

Titan Company is Tata group’s largest consumer company. The share price of Titan Company has remained in a secular uptrend since December 2016 as it continues to form a higher peak and higher trough in all time frames.

Within this structural uptrend, the stock has undergone periodic phases of consolidation providing fresh entry opportunities for investors to ride the uptrend.

We believe the sideways consolidation over the last seven weeks has approached maturity while the stock provides a good entry opportunity with a favorable reward/risk set-up for medium-term investors to ride the next up move within the larger uptrend.

The stock witnessed a strong rally in the CY17 rallying from a low of Rs 297 to its all-time high of Rs 824. In the process, the stock witnessed a faster retracement of its last major decline as the 22-month decline was completely retraced in just seven months.

The sharp up move has also seen the stock register a resolute breakout above the rising channel containing the entire price activity since March 2011, signaling a structural turnaround in favor of the bulls on the long-term chart.

Considering the robust price structure and above-mentioned technical observations, we expect the stock to continue its current uptrend and head towards Rs 1048 in the medium term where current up move from December 2017 low of Rs 773 would achieve price parity with the previous major rally from Rs 564 to Rs 839 (839-564=275 points).

Rallis India: BUY | Target: Rs 330| Stop Loss: Rs246 | Return 20%, Time frame: 6 months

Rallis India is a TATA group company and it is engaged in agrochemicals. It has a comprehensive portfolio of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant nutrients.

The stock is emerging out of a healthy corrective phase of October 2014 to December 2017, indicating structural changes on the long-term chart and providing a fresh entry opportunity for investors to ride the next leg of the up move.

After a spectacular up move of 2014-15 (starting from Rs 110 to Rs 255) the stock went through a healthy correction to work off the overbought position developed during the sharp rally.

Since then, the stock has oscillated in a broad range of Rs 299–143 levels. This overall secondary correction phase got retraced around 80 percent of the major up trend. However, it spent 38 months under this consolidation against 19 months rally.

The recent up move has retraced six months fall in three months, suggesting faster retracement, signifying the end of the corrective phase and resumption of a secular uptrend in the stock. The faster retracement of falling segment augurs well for structural up move

The resolute breakout has been observed as prices have broken out of three years’ consolidation pattern at Rs 278, triggering structural changes on the long-term chart, signifying a resumption of uptrend after a healthy price and time correction.

This overall activity augurs well for stock to head towards our target of Rs 330 over the medium term Rs 330 being the 123 percent of secondary corrective phase of Rs 299–142, corroborating with upward sloping channel formation drawn adjoining February 2016 low and followed by September 2017 low and projected from the high of June 2016.

The author is Head Technical, AVP at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.