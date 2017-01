Looking at awards worth Rs 25,000 crore in FY17: Power Grid

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 IS Jha, CMD of Power Grid said the company has projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in hand and they look forward to investing in the projects in the next 3-4 years. He said investments of Rs 20,000 has already been completed in this year."We have projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore and that we have to invest in next 3-4 years. We have already investing approval of Rs 20,000 crore in this year and one by one awarding process is going on," he said.He further said the company is looking forward to bag roughly Rs 10,000-12,000 crore worth of orders in FY17. He added in totality Rs 25,000 crore worth of orders is up for grabs for FY17.On being asked about completion of projects Jha maintained that Srikakulam project will be commissioned in 10-15 days. He also said that the Champa-Kurukshetra project which will be completed this week will fetch them around Rs 6,000 crore.Jha maintained the company's target of laying 34,000 kilometres of lines in the next two years is well on track. He added last year they laid 13,000 kilometres of lines and that they we will complete 13,000-15,000 kilometres this year. He said the balance will be done in next year.