Long-term deals will be in sync with crude: GAIL

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, BC Tripathi, CMD of GAIL spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"The long-term deals will be in sync with the oil, the way oil prices goes but you won’t see the immediate impact because it has last three months or last 12 months average price of crude oil", he said.



Below is the verbatim transcript of BC Tripathi’s interview to Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Sonia: Can you tell us because of higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices what kind of a boost would it be for some of your own LNG import deals?



A: The point here is that as oil is moving up, the long-term contract prices are also moving. However, the spot prices are basically a reflection of a short-term supply demand in the winter season today. China, Japan, Korea are sourcing a lot of volumes from the international market at this moment of time. So, that is the reason the spot prices are going up.



However, the long-term deals will be in sync with the oil, the way oil prices goes but you won’t see the immediate impact because it has last three months or last 12 months average price of crude oil. Therefore these spikes which are there are largely because of the spot prices and because of the winter demand in China and Japan.



Latha: What is your in-house call on both crude as well as the longer-term LNG contract prices?



A: Today almost 70 percent of LNG supply is at a long-term contract and they will go in tandem the way oil moves.



Latha: If you were to sign a contract today for the next five years or I don’t know how long you normally sign your long-term contracts, where would they be? Would they be at USD 6, USD 5, how much?



A: There is a complete shift in the LNG market. Generally, these long-term contracts are for 20 years. However, off late we see now people are also talking of short-term or mid-term deals, which are three years, five years or 10 years. So, hardly any long-term deals are taking place today internationally because people are playing short.



In that, it should be somewhere around about USD 7-8 because when you see the projections are that by the end of the next year or mid next year, the crude should value somewhere on USD 60. If crude remains USD 60 per barrel, then that should be the price of the long-term volume.



Latha: That USD 6-7 we were hearing of contracts, not possible now?



A: Long-term contracts, I doubt; they will not be possible. Of course, on the spot you may get but today the spot is plus USD 9, it is reaching USD 10 but USD 6-7 for long-term, I don’t think is the current market.



Sonia: Can you also tell us a little bit about the downstream business, what kind of improvement do you see in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the second half of the year and what kind of an improvement would you see in your own operational performance?



A: First of all, the transmission value, we have CNG pipeline capacity utilisation has grown by 2-3 percent. It is reaching towards 50 percent utilisation now. So, that is going to be a plus side.



Also, the petrochemical prices are likely to move up, so, that segment should also give us comparatively better returns going forward. As far as the offtake of LNG or long-term contracts are concerned, the offtake is smooth and we see that this will remain stable business.



In the retail sector, in the transport sector, commercial industrial sector, through a joint venture, we see the growth happening which is growing somewhere in the range of 10-12 percent growth in this segment overall in the retail sector.



more to come...