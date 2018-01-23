App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 23, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lohia Auto targets Rs 500 crore turnover by 2020

Lohia Auto Industries today said it is eyeing a turnover of Rs 500 crore by 2020, riding on the back of new products, including CNG powered vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lohia Auto Industries today said it is eyeing a turnover of Rs 500 crore by 2020, riding on the back of new products, including CNG powered vehicles.

The company plans to expand its portfolio to 15 products by the end of this fiscal as it looks to introduce new categories and variants in diesel and electric three wheelers.

"We are aiming to achieve a turnover of Rs 500 from our auto division by 2020. Our current portfolio and new launches over the coming quarter will help us achieve this number and set the ball rolling," Lohia Auto Industries CEO Ayush Lohia said in a statement.

The company plans to add a new CNG vertical and introduce new models of diesel and electric vehicles in the coming quarter, he added.

Currently, Lohia manufactures electric and diesel vehicles comprising two and three wheelers.

The company is looking to expand electric vehicle segment.

"With recent initiatives such as quick pilot drafted by NITI Aayog, the sector is poised for growth. It will accelerate the acceptance and popularity of electric vehicles in the country. We want to tap into this opportunity by launching our new range of electric vehicles," Lohia said.

To increase its manufacturing capacity, the company is also planning to set up a new plant in southern or western India at an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The new facility capacity could be further enhanced to around one lakh two-wheeler units and about 60,000 three- wheelers, Lohia said.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.