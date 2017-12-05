App
Dec 05, 2017 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Locals hand CCTV footage of the suspect who removed railway track 'clips' in Lucknow

A day earlier, a woman also recorded a statement that she had seen someone striking the track repeatedly with an iron hammer in the wee hours of Sunday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The locals in Lucknow have handed over CCTV footage of the ‘suspect’ who might have removed the clips from the railway track. In the footage, the suspect can be seen walking on the track with a torch. The police are trying to get a clear image of the suspect so that he can be identified.

The footage was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh ATS on Monday by an unidentified local resident. A day earlier, a woman also recorded a statement that she had seen someone striking the track repeatedly with an iron hammer in the wee hours of Sunday.

A case of maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train was lodged with the Lucknow’s Mahanagar police station on Sunday after it was found that a total of 77 Pandrol clips (the clips which keep the track hooked to sleepers) were removed by some people. Two railway trackman while routine patrolling found them littered between Badshah Nagar and Daliganj railway stations in Lucknow, reported Indian Express.

Alok Srivastava, public relations officer (PRO) of the North Eastern Railways said, “At around 1.30 am, when patrolmen Shivshankar and Sanjay crossed the stretch while checking the particular track, everything was alright. But when they were coming back on the same track at around 4.25 am, they found the clips missing.”

The station masters of both the stations were immediately alerted by the patrolman after which the mechanical staff repaired the damaged track. According to the report, not many trains were scheduled to pass through the stretch at that time, the Gorakhnath Express and Kaifiyat Express were stopped at Badshah Nagar and Lucknow junction respectively till the track was being repaired.

Prima facie, it seems a “deliberate attempt to sabotage the railways’ security and derail the trains” on the track, Srivastava said.

He added that the alertness of the patrolling staff averted a major mishap. The general manager of the North Eastern Railway also awarded both patrolmen.

