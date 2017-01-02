Loan growth in single-digits so far; see pick-up now: SBI

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Anshula Kant, Deputy MD & CFO of State Bank of India (SBI) said that deposit growth has been strong for the bank. The bank cut its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) rate by nearly 1 following speech by PM announcing sops to housing sector.The writing is on the wall, Kant said, adding that demand is tepid for loans. “Whatever deposits you get unless there is a credit offtake you are deploying your money in G-secs,” she said.

The bank’s loan growth across segments is in single digits year-on-year. This (latest cut) would be the tipping point to take up those purchases,” she said.

Sudhin Choksey, MD of Gruh Finance , said that demand side incentives are a significant relief to families in the segment.

In the latest PM announcments, under Pradhan Mantri Aawaz Yojana (PMAY), the poor and middle class in cities will get 4 percent exemption on interest for home loans up to Rs 9 lakh.



He emphasises these schemes are all incentives on the demand side.

“By creating sops on the demand side, a lot of incentives need to be given on the supply side too. Unless supply improves it won’t percolate into the system.”

The government will have to do something to improve the supply situation.

Jairam Sridharan, CFO, Axis Bank said it is a good scheme.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Anshula Kant, Jairam Sridharan and Sudhin Choksey's interview to Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal on CNBC-TV18.



Latha: What does this mean for SBI itself, are you overextending yourself in the sense that this might mean a margin pressure?



Kant: If you look at our year-to-date deposit growth, talking from April 1, they have grown by about Rs 2,75,000 crore. Out of that about Rs 1,65 has come post-demonetisation. Even prior to demonetisation, we had grown more than Rs 100,000 crore in deposits whereas loan growth has been very tepid.



About Rs 40,000 crore for us has moved out of the loan book and even in to the bond book. So the writing is pretty much on the wall that with disintermediation, the better quality credit has been moving to the bond market. Demand is tepid and whatever deposits you get, unless there is a credit offtake, you are deploying in the bond market or in the G-secs where the returns are lower than what you get on the credit book. So, I think it was with the mind to kick-start the demand, it was with the mind to improve our margins eventually that we have taken this step.



Sonia: What kind of reasonable loan growth do you see across segments?



Kant: We have to wait and watch. Right now, our credit growth is, year-on-year, in single digit and it has come down from September. We were growing at about 8.5-9 percent till September, now it is lower than that. So we do expect at least people who were sitting on the fence in terms of taking decisions on buying homes would certainly -- this would be the tipping point to take up those purchases. So we do expect an upward -- today if you see the deployment is happening in the investment book at about 6-6.5 percent and if some portion of it moves on to 8.6 percent or whatever, I think it will surely help eventually in our margins.



Latha: What is the arithmetic? If your three-year MCLR is 8.15, I assume you will have a spread for home loan. So should we work with 8.5 as the base or 8.6 as the base?



Kant: 8.6 because we are typically linking most of our loans to one year MCLR to give some stability to our interest rate earnings. So 8.6 is what we should typically look at for home loan when our one year MCLR is at 8 percent. There will be a spread over that.



Latha: I also wanted to ask you whether these are likely to be more secure since there is a 3-4 percent subvention from the government, are these likely to be therefore ultra-safe because the burden on the borrower is very less as well you are getting this credit guarantee now extended from one crore to loans up to 2 crore. So in a sense does it make the loan book more secure?



Kant: It surely would. Only thing is that the home loan -- as I heard the Prime Minister (PM) speak -- was on the low end of the ticket size.



I think up to 9 lakh and 12 lakhs is where you get a4 percent and 3 percent subvention. For loans of higher ticket size, I don’t think a subvention was announced. Our average ticket size is about 30 lakhs for the home loans.



But for the lower end, surely it will become more secure because the interest burden of the customer will be that much less.



The credit guarantee scheme that you were mentioning, that is run by Small Industries Development Bank of india (SIDBI). So far it is up to 1 crore now it will be up to 2 crore. If I remember correctly, about 65 percent is what SIDBI guarantees you back. So surely, it will become less stress on our books eventually in terms NPAs.



Latha: It is available for historical loans?



Kant: I don’t know, I have to find out.



Anuj: Just a word more on margins, if you could explain that to us and give us some picture because one concern is that could this be margin dilutive, if you could give some numbers to us?



Kant: If you look at the incremental deposit that we have got since demonetisation, it is net-net about Rs 1,65,000 crore. Blended cost of that incremental deposit is about 3.75 percent for us because much of it has come in saving bank current account, very little in fixed deposits. It is proving to be a little more stable than we had thought earlier. Right now, we are not seeing outflows. So what we are earning on net is about 6-6.1 or so because we put it out in cash management bills and some commercial paper etc.



So as it is there is a dilution there, while our net interest income (NII) goes up significantly but net interest margin (NIM) comes down because the spread is lower than 3 percent. So, if some of this moves out in to higher growth in home loans or MSME loans, I think it will help in the margins.



