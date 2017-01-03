Loan growth to remain cautious, cash ban positive for NPL: Kotak

Jan 03, 2017, 11.17 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Loan growth will remain cautious post Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) cuts by many banks, said Dipak Gupta, Jt MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Dipak Gupta (more)
JMD, Kotak Mahindra Bank |
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a me
Kotak Mahindra Bank revised the marginal cost of f
A Delhi court today sent a branch manager of Kotak
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.