Loan default disclosure: SEBI set to revive shelved proposal

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has framed a plan for listed companies to disclose loan defaults to stock exchanges as soon as they occur, reports the Economic Times.

Sources told the paper that the proposal will be presented to the board of the markets regulator on December 28 and said that SEBI is keen on implementing this plan.

"This is a preventive measure which will bring in behavioural change," sources told the paper.

Earlier, bank protests had prompted the market regulator to put the norm on hold just a day before it was supposed to be implemented on October 1.

"The proposal was kept in abeyance because of resistance from banks. It is now being taken to the board for its consideration," he told the paper.

The banks were concerned that the loan defaults will add to their nonperforming asset (NPA) burden and will, in turn, increase their provisions which can result in a dip in their earnings.

Apart from the SEBI chairman and the full-time members, the SEBI board comprises representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries.

At a meeting with SEBI, rating agencies said that the firms do not share the details of defaults with them and hence they too are behind the curve.

SEBI was given suggestions by the rating agencies to extend the notice period for asking the firms to disclose the loan defaults to 30 days instead of a day.

The central bank told the rating agencies that the defaults need to be recognised as soon as they happen. Loan defaults include defaults on term loans, working capital loans, bonds, certificates of deposit and commercial paper.