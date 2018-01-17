Lloyd's looks to increase India business, 3-4 syndicates in talks to enter market

Not Knowing The Policy You Need | Do you need a ULIP plan? Or, do you need a term insurance to protect your long term liabilities? It becomes very important to know which policy you need so as to cover your financial liabilities well. ULIP is a combination of insurance and investment basically giving dual benefit of growth and protection. On the other hand, Endowment plans invest in low risk instruments and offer guaranteed maturity benefits but the returns offer by these plans are quite lower as compared to ULIPs.

Llyod's, the London-based specialist insurance market that opened its India branch in April 2017, is looking to increase its business from the country.

The company is also in talks to increase the number of syndicates under its umbrella in India from two at present.

At Lloyd's, its members come together as syndicates to insure and spread risks of different businesses, groups, companies and individuals. Each of the syndicates are specialists in different types of risks and decide which type of risks would be insured by them.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), which is India's largest reinsurance company, has also received approval to enter Lloyd's.

Inga Beale, CEO, Lloyd's said that the general insurance market in India is growing at 12-15 percent and that the company could likely mirror that.

Beale added that the factors for consideration for syndicates to enter the market include profitable growth, a supportive tax structure and also the ability of the market to look at new categories of products in niche areas.

When asked about the existing order of preference in reinsurance treaties, with state-owned GIC Re being given first preference, Beale said that this gives an impression that this is not a liberalised market.

"We are of the view that the cedants and policyholders decide which reinsurance to go to based on the value that they bring to the table. Let it be an open market," said Shankar Garigiparthy, country manager and CEO, Lloyd's India.

He also said that 3-4 syndicates are in active discussion to enter the Indian market.

Unlike other insurance and reinsurance companies, the business written at Lloyd’s is brought to specialist syndicates, who price and underwrite risk via brokers and coverholders.

Lloyd's is the only such specialist market in the world and offers support for mega risks as well as high volume insurance. The London-headquartered company is also awaiting clarity on the impact of Brexit on the business they write globally.

Some concerns have been raised by foreign reinsurers, who have been given a branch licence in India with respect to the order of preference. Their plight is to be treated on par with Indian reinsurers.

With respect to the areas of opportunity in the Indian market, he explained that the liability lines as well as cyber insurance is where there is a lot of interest.

Going forward, the specialist insurance market is betting big on reinsurance as a career with their syndicates having the ability to attract talent locally. After the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill was passed in 2015, Lloyd's was given permission by law to enter India with their branch operations.