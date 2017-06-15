App
Jun 15, 2017 04:36 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: Is Reliance about to announce mega foray in fuel retail?

Reliance Industries will hold a press conference at 5.30 pm to make a major announcement. Catch live updates here.

  • Jun 15, 05:08 PM (IST)

    If the announcement on the retail push comes through, it would come a day ahead of state-owned fuel retailers' decision to revise prices daily.

  • Jun 15, 04:40 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 04:29 PM (IST)

    Will this be the announcement then? Is RIL chief Mukesh Ambani going to announce a mega fuel retail venture in India today? And can Reliance do to the fuel retail industry what Jio has done to the telecom industry -- shake it up?

    It must be noted that Reliance has had a small fuel retail vertical for years now, which fell into losses after the UPA government announced regulation of petrol and diesel prices -- which meant the company could not compete with subsidised fuel sold Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL.

    Following petrol (2010) and diesel (2014) price deregulation, the company had said it would increase its fuel retail outlets. RIL's outlets are currently mainly in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

  • Jun 15, 04:18 PM (IST)

    Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan drops a major hint, says the government has invited RIL and BP to invest in fuel retail. The duo called upon the government ahead of making the big announcement.

  • Jun 15, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Welcome to the live coverage of the press conference that will be held today by Reliance Industries at 5.30 pm. The company earlier today said Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani and BP CEO Bob Dudley will make a 'statement', without explaining the nature of the announcement. RIL and BP have had a partnership for several years, both in India (KG basin) and abroad, and given the the chief executives are coming together to make an announcement, one would expect something big.

