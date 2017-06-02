LIVE: At least 35 dead, 70 hurt in botched robbery at Philippines casino

Live now
Jun 02, 2017 12:44 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
In a nutshell: 6 things to keep you updated
“We smelled smoke and we decided to exit from the carpark. That’s where we got out. Before we exited, we heard two gunshots and there was thick smoke on the ground floor,” Navaro added.
“I was just about to return to the second floor when I saw people running. Someone yelled ‘ISIS’,” Maricel Navaro, an employee of Resorts World, told DZMM radio.
However, it is important to note that no terrorist organization has claimed the responsibility so far.
Premier news agencies have filed eye witness accounts of the attack.
Here's one from Agence France-Presse (AFP):
“Our daughter called us past midnight saying she was in the VIP section of the casino and there was smoke and they were suffocating,” said Gil Yongco, 42.
“We are very worried about her. We haven’t heard from her.”
A South Korean died of a possible heart attack suffered during the evacuation, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.
The only gunshot wound was a guard at the complex, who accidentally shot himself when the suspect entered the room, authorities said.
More than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape.
Since the room was carpeted and the tables were combustible, all the bodies were found in the smoke-covered gambling room, according to Metropolitan Manila chief, Oscar Albayalde. The details about water sprinklers in the hotel are yet to be released.
The assailant carried a 2 liter soda bottle and had an extra container of gasoline.
The details of how the attacker managed to smuggle gasoline and assault rifle into the studio are not clear, but it appears that he did not fire at people, the police chief added.