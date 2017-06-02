App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 02, 2017 12:44 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: At least 35 dead, 70 hurt in botched robbery at Philippines casino

Live updates from Manila, where a gunman burst into a Manila casino, firing shots and setting gaming tables alight.

  • Jun 02, 12:19 PM (IST)

    In a nutshell: 6 things to keep you updated

    • At least 35 people died and 54 people were injured after a gunman opened fire at the casino resort in Manila
    • Police claim the incident to be a failed robbery attempt
    • The gunman started a fire in the resort and people were trapped on the second floor
    • Police say some people were injured in a stampede as many people were trying to get outside the building
    • The Philippines presidential spokesman and the police chief have both denied any terrorist association
    • The gunman is reported to have died after setting himself alight

  • Jun 02, 12:40 PM (IST)

    “We smelled smoke and we decided to exit from the carpark. That’s where we got out. Before we exited, we heard two gunshots and there was thick smoke on the ground floor,” Navaro added.

  • Jun 02, 12:38 PM (IST)

    “I was just about to return to the second floor when I saw people running. Someone yelled ‘ISIS’,” Maricel Navaro, an employee of Resorts World, told DZMM radio.

    However, it is important to note that no terrorist organization has claimed the responsibility so far.

  • Jun 02, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Premier news agencies have filed eye witness accounts of the attack.

    Here's one from Agence France-Presse (AFP):

    “Our daughter called us past midnight saying she was in the VIP section of the casino and there was smoke and they were suffocating,” said Gil Yongco, 42.

    “We are very worried about her. We haven’t heard from her.”

  • Jun 02, 12:09 PM (IST)

    A South Korean died of a possible heart attack suffered during the evacuation, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

  • Jun 02, 12:07 PM (IST)

    The only gunshot wound was a guard at the complex, who accidentally shot himself when the suspect entered the room, authorities said. 

  • Jun 02, 12:05 PM (IST)

    More than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape. 

  • Jun 02, 12:02 PM (IST)

    Since the room was carpeted and the tables were combustible, all the bodies were found in the smoke-covered gambling room, according to Metropolitan Manila chief, Oscar Albayalde. The details about water sprinklers in the hotel are yet to be released.

  • Jun 02, 12:00 PM (IST)

    The assailant carried a 2 liter soda bottle and had an extra container of gasoline.

  • Jun 02, 11:57 AM (IST)

    The details of how the attacker managed to smuggle gasoline and assault rifle into the studio are not clear, but it appears that he did not fire at people, the police chief added.

