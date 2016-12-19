Dec 19, 2016, 09.35 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Ratan Tata- Cyrus Mistry fallout brought to the fore the good, the bad and the ugly picture of the happenings in the Tata family. The unending Tata-Mistry spat says that all is not well in the family especially with Mistry demanding for increased transparency and higher corporate governance standards in both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.
List Tata Sons for more transparency, demand Mistry-Wadia camps
