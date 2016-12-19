List Tata Sons for more transparency, demand Mistry-Wadia camps

The Ratan Tata- Cyrus Mistry fallout brought to the fore the good, the bad and the ugly picture of the happenings in the Tata family. The unending Tata-Mistry spat says that all is not well in the family especially with Mistry demanding for increased transparency and higher corporate governance standards in both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 19, 2016, 09.35 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

List Tata Sons for more transparency, demand Mistry-Wadia camps

The Ratan Tata- Cyrus Mistry fallout brought to the fore the good, the bad and the ugly picture of the happenings in the Tata family. The unending Tata-Mistry spat says that all is not well in the family especially with Mistry demanding for increased transparency and higher corporate governance standards in both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

List Tata Sons for more transparency, demand Mistry-Wadia camps

The Ratan Tata- Cyrus Mistry fallout brought to the fore the good, the bad and the ugly picture of the happenings in the Tata family. The unending Tata-Mistry spat says that all is not well in the family especially with Mistry demanding for increased transparency and higher corporate governance standards in both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

The Ratan Tata- Cyrus Mistry fallout brought to the fore the good, the bad and the ugly picture of the happenings in the Tata family. The unending Tata-Mistry spat illustrates that all is not well in the family especially with Mistry demanding increased transparency and higher corporate governance standards in both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Now, the Mistry/Wadia camps have demanded to the Government of India that Tata Trusts should sell part of their 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group. In addition to this, the demand also highlights that after raising a substantial amount, the Group can use the bumper proceeds to fund charitable activities instead of running companies.

List Tata Sons for more transparency, demand Mistry-Wadia camps. Tata Trusts were set up by Jamsetji Tata’s sons and other Tata family members. The Trusts were not supposed to be in the business of running companies. However, things changed and all corporate governance norms were ignored and charitable trusts started interfering in Tata group companies, said a source close to the development in an interview to Business Standard .

According to the source, the listing of Tata Sons will bring in higher corporate governance standards that are followed by the listed firms into the holding company.
Tags  Ratan Tata Cyrus Mistry Nusli Wadia Tata Group Tata Sons Government India Trusts Tata Trusts Jamsetji listing
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
List Tata Sons for more transparency, demand Mistry-Wadia camps

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login