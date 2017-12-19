App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lincoln Pharma gets patent for anti-malarial drug

The patent has been awarded by the Indian government for an Arteether injection to treat malaria, according to a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a patent for anti-malarial drug in India, the company said today.

The patent has been awarded by the Indian government for an Arteether injection to treat malaria, according to a BSE filing.

The drug is painless and gives faster relief to the patients, Lincoln Pharma said.

The company expects significant rise in the revenue from exports to Africa after the introduction of this injection in the African market.

"With the introduction of this injection in African countries, where total anti-malarial market is Rs 586 crore, the company expects to increase revenue from Africa by Rs 35-40 crore," it added.

At present, the company's anti-malarial drug exports to Africa amounts to Rs 50 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 221.15 apiece on BSE, up 2.65 per cent from the previous close.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Lincoln Pharmaceuticals

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.