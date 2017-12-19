Lincoln Pharma gets patent for anti-malarial drug

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a patent for anti-malarial drug in India, the company said today.

The patent has been awarded by the Indian government for an Arteether injection to treat malaria, according to a BSE filing.

The drug is painless and gives faster relief to the patients, Lincoln Pharma said.

The company expects significant rise in the revenue from exports to Africa after the introduction of this injection in the African market.

"With the introduction of this injection in African countries, where total anti-malarial market is Rs 586 crore, the company expects to increase revenue from Africa by Rs 35-40 crore," it added.

At present, the company's anti-malarial drug exports to Africa amounts to Rs 50 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 221.15 apiece on BSE, up 2.65 per cent from the previous close.