Dec 12, 2017 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Life insurers' new premium up 6% in November at Rs 16,995 cr

All the 24 life insurers - one state-owned and 23 private sector players - had collected Rs 16,061.40 crore as new or the first year business premium in the same month a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Not Calculating The Insurance Cover | Most of the time people get into the trap of buying life insurance policy which provides them highest sum assured without calculating whether they really need that much cover at that point in time or not. It is important to calculate your overall annual expenses. Therefore, you should take a cover accordingly, otherwise you may end up paying a heavy premium.
 
 
The first year premium of the life insurance companies grew by a marginal 5.8 per cent to Rs 16,994.95 crore in November, data from IRDAI showed.

All the 24 life insurers - one state-owned and 23 private sector players - had collected Rs 16,061.40 crore as new or the first year business premium in the same month a year ago.

State-owned LIC registered a fall of over 1.5 percent in the new premium collection at Rs 12,336.53 crore during the month, as per the data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The private players together clocked Rs 4,658.42 crore during November, up 32 percent from Rs 3,533.33 crore a year ago.

Among the major private players, SBI Life's first year premium grew 20.6 percent to Rs 880.99 crore; HDFC Standard Life Rs 854.47 crore (up 64 per cent) and ICICI Prudential Life Rs 783.88 crore (up 5.8 percent).

Of several others, Max Life collected Rs 330.50 crore as new premium, Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Fund (Rs 215.76 crore), PNB Met Life (Rs 116.66 crore) and India First Life (Rs 129 crore).

Cumulatively, the total first year premium of all the 24 life insurers during April-November 2017-18 stood at Rs 1,22,936.59 crore, up 18.9 per cent from Rs 1,03,404.60 crore.

LIC's cumulative new premium collection in the eight months to November was up 20 per cent at Rs 90,314.25 crore.

Private players' total premium till November increased 16 per cent to Rs 32,622.33 crore, showed the data.

