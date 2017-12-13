LIC trims stake in Mastek by 3.09%

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in IT firm Mastek by 3.09 per cent after selling 7.30 lakh shares in the open market.

As per a BSE filing, LIC, which had 6.14 per cent stake in Mastek earlier, brought down the shareholding in the company to 3.05 per cent.

LIC sold the stake between December 18, 2014 and December 11, 2017.

Mastek had reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Its total income grew 59 per cent to Rs 204.1 crore for the said period.

Shares of Mastek were trading at Rs 402.60 apiece, up 4.03 per cent, on BSE.