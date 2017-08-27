LIC takes more exposure in FMCG major Nestle India

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has acquired 40,000 shares in FMCG major Nestle India through an open market purchase, as a result of which the total holding of the insurance behemoth has gone up to 5.01 percent.

LIC previously had 4,79,54,35 shares in Nestle India, accounting for 4.97 percent, according to a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

The additional 0.41 percent stake was acquired on August 21, it added.

The Nestle India stock closed 0.02 per cent up at Rs 6,618.70 on the BSE.