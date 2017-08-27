LIC takes more exposure in FMCG major Nestle India
LIC previously had 4.7 lakh shares in Nestle India, accounting for 4.97 percent, according to a Bombay Stock Exchange filing.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has acquired 40,000 shares in FMCG major Nestle India through an open market purchase, as a result of which the total holding of the insurance behemoth has gone up to 5.01 percent.
LIC previously had 4,79,54,35 shares in Nestle India, accounting for 4.97 percent, according to a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.
The additional 0.41 percent stake was acquired on August 21, it added.