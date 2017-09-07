LIC MF launches instant redemption in liquid funds

LIC Mutual Fund today said it has introduced an instant redemption facility in its Liquid Fund-Growth option.

Currently, this facility is available to individual investors only with a daily limit of Rs 50,000 or 90 per cent of the redeemable value of the folios held by the investors.

LIC MF has done a tie-up with RBL Bank for using their payment platform for instant redemption facility.

"The facility will be available for the retail investors of the company's liquid fund only, which comprise 7,000 in terms of folios with an AUM of Rs 1,300 crore at present," Raj Kumar, chief executive, LIC Mutual Fund told PTI here today.

The facility will not only give investors immediate access to their funds but will also make them earn more on their idle funds, he added. ---------------- Exide Life ties-up with PMC Bank

Exide Life Insurance has announced distribution partnership with Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) to offer its protection and savings products to the customers of PMC bank.

With this tie-up, Exide Life Insurance consolidates its leadership in the co-operative bank segment, a release issued here said.

"Today we work with approximately 50 Banks. We are pleased with our partnership with PMC Bank. This partnership will reiterate our position in the co-operative bank space and provide the necessary impetus required to earn the trust of our customers," Exide Life Insurance Managing Director Kshitij Jain said. ---------------------- Saraswat Bank declares special centenary dividend of 15 pc

Saraswat Bank, country's largest urban co-operative bank has declared an additional special centenary dividend of 15 per cent.

The bank will be entering its centenary year on September 14, 2017.

As on March, 2017, the total business of the bank stood at Rs 55,273.49 crore with deposits of Rs 33,737.42 crore and advances of Rs 21,536.07 crore.

It posted a net profit after tax of '234.05 crore and declared a dividend of 15 per cent on equity shares for the year ended March, 2017. ---------------- Gravita India expands capacity at Chittoor unit

Gravita India Ltd, a leading recycling company today said it has raised capacity at its Chittoor unit to 28,000 MTPA from 12,000 MTPA.

Gravita added 16,000 MTPA capacity at Chittoor, in Andhra Pradesh, making it the flagship plant of the Jaipur-based company.

At present, Gravita is utilising more than 65 per cent of its existing capacity at the Chittoor unit.

The company invested about Rs 20 crore in this expansion which was raised partly as a term loan and the remainder from internal accruals.

This plant is designed using state-of-art technology. It has grabbed the opportunity of domestic Lead Battery scrap available with the large telecom players, UPS OEM's, IT & ITES companies and automobile workshops in and around the southern markets.