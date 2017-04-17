Liability insurance cover in demand as independent directors seek protection

Directors and Officers' Liability (D&O) cover for independent directors is on the rise as these officials want to avoid risks from liabilities arising out of wrongful acts.

The Companies Act, 2013 has placed additional responsibilities on independent directors. It states that every listed public company shall have at least a third of the total number of directors as independent directors.

Further, the Act states that an independent director will uphold ethical standards of integrity and probity. They are also to help in bringing an independent judgment to bear on the Board’s deliberations, especially on issues of strategy, performance, risk management, resources, key appointments and standards of conduct.

Roopam Asthana, Chief Executive Officer at Liberty Videocon General Insurance, said, “The demand for D&O cover for independent directors covers is increasing. We are looking to build that area.”

These covers compensate against any legal liability that has risen for the concerned independent directors owing to any actions or acts committed by them. The concerned company where they have been functioning is also compensated for this. Some covers, like that of ICICI Lombard General Insurance, also cover heirs, estates and legal representatives and spousal liabilities.

The size of the cover depends on the type of the company, their annual turnover and the number of independent directors that they have on the Board. Legal defense costs are also covered and are payable in advance of the final judgment. However, any criminal acts such as sexual harassment and intellectual property theft-related cases will not be covered by the insurance company.

Now, even smaller companies are seeking these covers to attract qualified, professional independent directors to the Board. Insurers such as Tata AIG General Insurance offer such specialised policies for SMEs.

Overall, insurance companies have seen an increase in corporate covers that include a package of errors and omission cover and D&O covers. While large listed companies did have professional indemnity covers, insurers have seen more number of companies opting for D&O covers.