LG looks to take on Samsung S8; Launches LG G6 at Rs 51,990

Moneycontrol News

South Korean technology company LG on Monday unveiled its much-anticipated flagship LG G6 in India priced at Rs 51,990. The smartphone will be exclusively available online at Amazon, while it can be purchased at offline stores from April 25.

The smartphone packs in a 5.7-inch QHD display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SOC with 4GB RAM and with 64GB storage. Users can expand the storage up to 2TB via micro SD card.

For photography and selfie-lovers, the LG G6 offers a dual-camera setup (rear) with two 13-megapixel sensors. One of them is meant for wide-angle shots and the other for regular shots. The G6 has a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture on the front.

LG G6 packs in a 3300mAh battery — unlike LG’s previous flagships which housed removable batteries. Connectivity features include LTE support, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB Type-C 2.0. For security purposes, the phone offers a fingerprint scanner on its back.

Premium Play

Just last week, rival Samsung had unveiled Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ models priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively. LG G6’s launch price hots up as the company looks to make a mark in the premium segment taking on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 7.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 boxes in a 5.8-inch QHD+ super AMOLED display (1440x2960p) and its variant Galaxy S8 Plus offers the same display at 6.2-inches. Besides Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the devices house 4GB RAM and offer 64GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Both models come with a 12-megapixel rear camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel snapper on the front. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE support, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Also, among a host of sensors, S8 and S8+ offer heart rate sensor for the health conscious. The variants support wireless and quick charging as well.

The Galaxy S8 sports a 3,000 mAh battery and weighs 155 grams, while the Galaxy S8+ comes with a 3,500 mAh battery and weighs 173 grams. While the S8 variants are available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Maple Gold colours, LG G6 will come in Astro Black and Ice Platinum colours.

Pre-booking offers

LG G6 launch offer on Amazon India gives Rs 10,000 cashback for a few credit cards. Buyers can also avail a 50 percent discount (till May 31) on LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset. LG has also tied up with Reliance Jio, where LG G6 users get additional 10GB data on every recharge of Rs 309.

Besides, LG is offering cashback of up to Rs 7,000 for pre-booking till May 1 for another set of credit cards. Pre-orders can also be made on LG website and offline retailers.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries which owns Reliance Jio also owns Network 18 which publishes Moneycontrol.